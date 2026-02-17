Who exactly is Jacob Devaney? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Jacob Devaney is a son of football, one of those young players born where they were simply because of where their father was playing the game at the time.

The Manchester United Under-21s captain is a Yorkshireman by dint of his father, former Birmingham City and Coventry City youth player Martin Devaney, playing for Barnsley in 2007.

Now 18, Devaney joined United when he was six years of age. He was ever-present for the Red Devils' Under-21s team in Premier League 2 this season but it was decided that the time was right for the next step in his development towards regular men's football. In January 2026, he joined Scottish Premiership side St Mirren on loan – so let's have a quick scout report on the prospect…

So… who exactly is Jacob Devaney?

Jacob Devaney captained Manchester United Under-21s (Image credit: Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Jacob Devaney

Position/s: Central midfielder

Age: 18 (Born: June 11, 2007)

Nationality: Republic of Ireland

Height: 1.78m (5ft 10in)

Preferred Foot: Right

Current Club: St Mirren (on loan from Man United)

Devaney has linked up with manager Stephen Robinson, whose own playing profile wasn't dissimilar. The teenager went straight into the Paisley team's midfield and was their outstanding player in an otherwise lacklustre extra-time win in the Scottish Cup in his second game, scoring the Buddies' first goal at Airdrieonians with a fine strike from outside the box.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international isn't in Scotland to stand out. St Mirren are struggling, unable to follow their League Cup win with an improvement in the Premiership. It's a frustrating situation for Robinson after successive top-half finishes but Devaney's development will be served well by a few months in the trenches.

Devaney's strengths

Quality on the ball: You don't spend 12 years learning your trade at Man United without learning a thing or two, and Devaney effortlessly demonstrates the competence and composure so common among top academy graduates. He knows when he has time and he plays with his head up.

Mobility: Athleticism is a must for central midfielders and Devaney has the legs to get around the pitch. Very young players can play too much football for their own good, but if Devaney is looked after he will run and run for St Mirren and, eventually, for United.

Maturity and confidence: Devaney is established as the skipper of one of England's foremost under-21 teams and played all 90 minutes of his 11 games for United in PL2 this season. His leadership skills are developing and he's starting to translate that mindset into a team where he's the youngster.

Match impact: Many teenagers, no matter how promising, can disappear in their early senior matches. Devaney does the opposite, making his presence felt in the game even if some of his play is comparatively raw. In short, even at 18, he's a player who gets himself noticed.

Devaney's areas of development

Physicality: While Devaney is a presence in midfield, he's got a way to go in terms of physical strength. He's playing alongside Alex Gogic for St Mirren but he's going to come up against lots of players like the Cypriot this season. Toughening up a young player is a cliche but these loans are chosen for a reason.

Aerial duels: Winning challenges in the air might not be a top priority for players of Devaney's ball-playing vocation but it can be a differentiator between the good and the great in midfield. There are lots of strings to his bow but Devaney's aerial duel numbers should benefit from his experience in the Premiership.



Elite-level polish: Young midfielders are never complete. Devaney has the potential to catch the eye of United's next permanent boss but he's 18 – he has all the right traits but they are yet to be fully and consistently fulfilled. It's a big jump from the proving ground of Paisley to the level of expectation Devaney will one day face at Old Trafford.

Direct output: Devaney has already proved his ability to score goals other young players in his position generally don't. If he can produce direct contributions regularly while maintaining consistency in the middle of the pitch, he'll become difficult to ignore.