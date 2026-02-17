Quiz! Can you name every player with over 150 appearances in UEFA club competitions?

Continental football is the pinnacle of the club game and these players have traversed Europe many times over. Can you name them all?

The official match ball is seen with the Champions League trophy ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at the Munich Football Arena on May 28, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
The Champions League trophy (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Our latest football quiz is a tester for the biggest fans of European club football. We want you to name every player with 150 appearances or more in UEFA club competitions.

There are 27 players to get, ranging from 150 appearances all the way up to 197. We just want to know if you can name them all in our new quiz. You have eight minutes to identify the lot.

