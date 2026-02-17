Quiz! Can you name every player with over 150 appearances in UEFA club competitions?

Our latest football quiz is a tester for the biggest fans of European club football. We want you to name every player with 150 appearances or more in UEFA club competitions.

According to UEFA, its competitions include the European Cup and Champions League, the UEFA Cup and the Europa League, the Conference League and the Cup Winners' Cup, as well as the Intertoto Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA's European/South American Cup.

There are 27 players to get, ranging from 150 appearances all the way up to 197. We just want to know if you can name them all in our new quiz. You have eight minutes to identify the lot.

