Orlando City acquires Milan midfielder Nocerino

Kaka is getting some help in the Orlando City midfield from a familiar face.

Orlando announced the signing of Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino on Thursday, acquiring his MLS rights from D.C. United in exchange for general and targeted allocation money.

Nocerino, who played with Kaka at Milan from 2013 to 2014, has made just two Serie A appearances for the club this season after falling out of favor. He previously played for Juventus and Palermo, and enjoyed loan stints with clubs including West Ham, Torino and Parma.

The 30-year-old has compiled 15 caps for Italy, representing his country at the 2008 Olympics and Euro 2012.

"Nocerino is an energetic and hard-working box-to-box midfielder that can provide an immediate impact within the squad," Orlando coach Adrian Heath said in a news release. "He has a tremendous amount of experience playing at the highest level and his ability to play numerous roles in the midfield will be an incredible asset for us this season. We’re looking forward to working with him."

D.C. United received cash in the deal because the club filed a discovery claim and was attempting to sign Nocerino earlier this offseason, requiring Orlando to execute a trade to acquire his MLS rights.

.@KAKA welcomes his former teammate, Antonio Nocerino, to Orlando.#NeverHuntAlone pic.twitter.com/iFVdXsbGef

— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 18, 2016