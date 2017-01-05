Orlando City honour victims of nightclub shooting with special seats

Orlando City have created a touching tribute to the 49 victims who lost their lives in a nightclub shooting in Orlando last year.

The new Orlando City Stadium, where the MLS club now calls home, has created a section of seats that are the colours of the rainbow, with one seat for each victim killed in the mass shooting at Pulse - a gay-friendly nightclub.

The 49 permanent rainbow-coloured seats - which differ from the purple or white seats around the stadium - will be located in section 12, as the tragedy unfolded on June 12.

Kaka's Orlando City will open their new stadium against New York City in the MLS on March 5.