Oscar and Augusto back in Brazil squad for opening qualifiers

Oscar and Renato Augusto are back in the Brazil squad for their opening 2018 World Cup qualifiers with Chile and Venezuela, but there is again no place for Thiago Silva.

Dunga's men will begin their campaign on October 9 with an away game against Copa America winners Chile before taking on Venezuela in Fortaleza five days later.

Chelsea midfielder Oscar returns after missing the Copa America due to injury, while Corinthians playmaker Augusto, who last played for the Selecao in a 3-2 defeat to Germany in August 2011, has been handed an opportunity to impress.

However, defender and former captain Thiago Silva is again left out. The Paris Saint-Germain centre-back has not featured for Brazil since their exit from the Copa America back in June.

Skipper Neymar is still serving his suspension from his dismissal in the Copa America clash with Colombia, and Kaka and Alexandre Pato also miss out.

Sao Paulo forward Pato has not played for Brazil since 2013 and recent claims that he is the best Brazilian striker have fallen on deaf ears.

Corinthians defender Gil is recalled along with Bayern Munich defender Rafinha.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Internacional), Marcelo Grohe (Gremio), Jefferson (Botafogo)

Defenders: Fabinho (Monaco), Gil (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), David Luiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Inter), Rafinha (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Renato Augusto (Corinthians), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Lucas Lima (Santos), Oscar (Chelsea), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Hulk (Zenit), Lucas Moura (PSG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).