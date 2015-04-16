Oscar: Hazard the best in the Premier League

Hazard is tipped by many to sweep this season's player of the year awards, as Chelsea close in on a first Premier League title since 2010.

And Oscar says such accolades would be entirely justified for a player who has chipped in with 12 goals and eight assists in the league this term.

"In my opinion he is the best player of Premier League at this moment," the Brazilian told Perform. "It's very hard pointing out who's the best here or there, especially here with so many good players.

"But Hazard has been so consistent and he deserves to be considered as the best player in England.

"Obviously we have other good players like Willian, he is only 25, or Diego Costa.

"We still have room for improvement, [but] if we keep this winning mentality I can't see why not other stars can't rise here."

Chelsea sit seven points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and host third-placed Manchester United on Saturday.