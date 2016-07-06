Osman: Everton right to sack Martinez

Leon Osman has endorsed Everton's decision to sack Roberto Martinez and was delighted to see Ronald Koeman appointed at Goodison Park.

The team struggled badly at home last term, Martinez leading Everton to 11th in the Premier League, although they did reach the semi-finals of the League Cup and FA Cup.

The Spaniard was dismissed in May, as Everton look to take advantage of new investment ahead of the 2016-17 season.

According to Osman, the players had few complaints about the day-to-day methods of Martinez, but the former Swansea and Wigan boss was unable to replicate the success of his debut campaign, when the Merseyside club finished fifth, having challenged for Champions League qualification.

"[Under Roberto] it was pleasant, it was good. There was always a good atmosphere, and we always enjoyed coming training," the experienced midfielder told BBC Merseyside.

"That first season was fantastic, when the feeling was good and we were winning games, but we lost our way a bit in the next two seasons.

"It was disappointing, and the way things developed was probably right. We needed to look for a new manager and that's what we did."

Osman is yet to meet Koeman following the Dutchman's move from Southampton, but the veteran believes the club has made a good choice.

"It's a good appointment," he said. "If I was picking [the new manager] myself, I'd want a guy with Premier League experience. He's done a good job at Southampton, and he'd have been near the top of the list. Time will tell, but he looks like he has all the attributes to succeed.

"If this was his first job in management, you'd have the utmost respect for him due to his playing career. But he's done well as a manager too.

"The players will have a lot of respect for him, and from what it looks [like] it'll be a good appointment."