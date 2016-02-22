Osorio challenges Mexico to win Copa America group

Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio has challenged his side to win their group at the Copa America Centenario.

Sunday's draw in New York saw Mexico placed alongside Uruguay, Venezuela and Jamaica in Group C for the finals later this year.

Osorio insisted his side will approach every game like a final - though he conceded Uruguay represent formidable opposition - and stressed that winning the group must be their aim.

"Our main objective has to be to finish first," he told ESPN.

"We're going to give everyone the same level of interest. We have huge respect for Uruguay and the 15 times they have won the competition.

"We'll prepare for the worst, but hoping for the best, with every game approached like a final."

Pumas centre-back Alejandro Castro acknowledged that Mexico face a tough task to progress but warned that other sides will likely fear to face them.

"It's a really tough group," he said. "The reality is that Venezuela always make it difficult for Mexico, they're a team who try to have the ball a lot and who have very technical players.

"In terms of Uruguay, they're all warriors. We know they're strong, they don't get tired, they fight for every game. And Jamaica have improved a lot in recent years and are physically strong.

"We also have to be conscious that we're an opponent to overcome, that Mexico have a lot of quality, and we have to get to the next round."