Out-of-favour Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt is set for a move to Anderlecht after an agreement in principle was reached with the Belgian Pro League side.

The 27-year-old joined the Saints from Lazio for £15million in the summer of 2017.

However, the Dutchman found himself surplus to requirements following the arrival of Ralph Hasenhuttl, and in January 2019 he moved on loan to Celta Viga.

Hoedt then had a stint with Royal Antwerp in 2019/2020 before switching back to former club Lazio on loan last season, where he also played in the Champions League.

A statement on the Southampton website confirmed the deal with Anderlecht would be formally completed on June 21.

Hoedt made a total of 45 appearances for Southampton.

Anderlecht, managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, confirmed Hoedt had signed a contract until 2025.

Hoedt said on the Anderlecht website: “The contacts between Anderlecht and myself have been going on for more than a year now. There was an immediate click with (sporting director) Peter Verbeke and Vincent, but we had to wait for the right moment.

“For me, the choice for Anderlecht is primarily a sporting choice. I want to help make this project a success, to go for the highest again.”