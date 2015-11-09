Outcast Michu leaves Swansea

Swansea City have parted company with striker Michu in an effort to help the Spaniard find a new club, having fallen out of favour at the Liberty Stadium.

Michu was left out of Garry Monk's squad for the current Premier League campaign, having been on loan at Napoli last term, and has been allowed to leave in order to help secure a new club in the January transfer window.

"Both parties have reached a financial agreement over the remainder of the 29-year-old’s contract, which ran until the end of this season," read a Swansea statement.

"The agreement will allow Michu to become a free agent and assist him to find a new club straight away in order to kick-start his playing career again in January."

Michu arrived in Wales from Rayo Vallecano in 2012 and scored 22 goals in his first season, including one in the League Cup final success against Bradford City.

Goals soon dried up for the one-cap Spain international, however, and a loan spell in Serie A failed to inspire a return to form as he made just five appearances in an injury-hit time in Naples.

Monk confirmed prior to the season that Michu's career with the club was all but over, stating his squad had "moved on" without the striker.

Speaking in August, Monk said: "It was his decision last season to try something new. It has not worked out as he would like.

"But now we are a different animal and he does not fit in our plans."