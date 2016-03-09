Oviedo admitted to hospital with chest infection

Everton have confirmed that Bryan Oviedo was admitted to hospital with a chest infection.

Reports suggested that Oviedo was taken to a medical facility having suffered chest pains that left him struggling to breathe in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Everton have not confirmed the severity of his infection, but the club posted on Twitter a thankyou from the versatile left-sided player to supporters for their well wishes.

Bryan Oviedo has asked us, on his behalf, to thank fans for their well wishes after he was admitted to hospital with a chest infection.March 9, 2016

The 26-year-old is now a fitness doubt for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Oviedo, who last month signed a new deal until 2019, has made 10 Premier League appearances for Everton this season.