Oviedo: Barkley deserves World Cup spot

Barkley has dazzled on Merseyside this season, scoring a career-high six Premier League goals as Everton secured a top-five finish under the guidance of manager Roberto Martinez.

His form has not gone unnoticed with many tipping the 20-year-old to add to his three England caps at the upcoming World Cup in Brazil.

And Oviedo, whose Costa Rica team will come up against England, Italy and Uruguay in Group D, is adamant Barkley should be on the list when Roy Hodgson names his 23-man squad on May 12.

"I hope he gets in," said Oviedo. "He is working for that and we saw in the last game against Manchester City, he had a fantastic game.

"It would be good for him to go to the World Cup for the experience and because he is a very good player.

"To have a player like him is very good for England because sometimes you need a player who can come on and win games. I think Ross is a player like that.

"Maybe he can sit on the bench and then come on and score a goal to win the game. He can make a difference."

Oviedo's comments come after Martinez warned England not to heap too much pressure on the Everton starlet.

As for Oviedo, he is facing a race against time to be fit for the showpiece event after suffering a double fracture of his leg in Everton's FA Cup clash against Stevenage in January.

While the 24-year-old utility is back training, he will not risk his future by returning to the field ahead of schedule.

"I have to be honest with myself," Oviedo said. "Of course I want be in the World Cup. It’s one of the best experiences a footballer can have but I need to be honest for my career.

"I want to be ready for the World Cup but I don't want to go to and then come back to Everton and when I start to play have a lot of injuries. It's not worth it for me."