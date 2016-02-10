Oviedo hopeful of new Everton contract

Bryan Oviedo is hopeful of signing a new contract with Everton after re-establishing himself in the first team following a return from injury.

The versatile Costa Rica international's time at Goodison Park has been severely hampered by injury.

Oviedo, 25, sustained a double leg break in January 2014 and has since struggled for regular games due to a succession of fitness problems.

But he made his comeback from a hamstring issue last month and has enjoyed a run of games in the side as Everton have experienced an upturn in form, winning their last three matches 3-0.

And Oviedo - whose deal expires at the end of the season - told La Nacion: "Now we have set the ideal time to negotiate a new contract.

"I hope to renew with them and thank them for the opportunity they are giving me and the trust they place in me.

"One has to be grateful in life; they have shown me patience. The coach and coaching staff have always helped me and I am grateful.

"I will sign with them if everything we have spoken is in the contract.

"I want a contract that's convenient for both parties.

"For me it is very important [to play with] regularity, also the economic side; for now everything is advanced and I [will] sign for three years."