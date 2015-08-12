Oviedo keen to take Everton chance

Bryan Oviedo is aiming to soften the blow of Leighton Baines' injury and establish himself in Everton's first team in the coming weeks.

The Costa Rica international has endured lengthy spells on the sidelines at Goodison Park after breaking his leg against Stevenage in January 2014 and then fracturing a metatarsal in training in April.

Oviedo returned to fitness during pre-season, featuring in three games for Roberto Martinez's side, and came on as a late substitute in the opening-day draw against Watford.

Now, with Baines ruled out with an ankle injury, Oviedo could feature against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I think it's a good moment for me to start playing games, but at the moment I need to concentrate and focus on staying 100 per cent fit," he told Everton's official website.

"My foot and my fitness are 100 per cent now, so I'm training with the team normally and working hard to get a place in the first team.

"I need to train hard and do everything well to show the manager that I am ready to play.

"In any position I play, left-back or left-wing, for me it's most important to help the team and do well myself because I want to play."