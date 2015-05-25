Ox can play in cup final, says Wenger

Arsene Wenger insists Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has a chance of featuring in the FA Cup final after making his comeback from injury in Arsenal's last Premier League game of the season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had been out since March with groin and hamstring problems, but came on as a 77th-minute substitute on Sunday as Arsenal thumped West Brom 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger will now focus on preparing his team for Saturday's cup final against Aston Villa - and Oxlade-Chamberlain is in the manager's thoughts.

"He's not completely there to start at the full pace of a game, but he can play," said the Frenchman.

"One more week [of] preparation will help him."

Arsenal ended the Premier League season third, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, having impressed in the second half of the season.

"Since January we haven't dropped too many points compared to our opponents, we've made progress and had players back [from injury]," reflected Wenger.

"What you need to remember is you fight with top-level teams - it's difficult.

"Liverpool [who finished sixth this term] were a point away from winning the title last season."