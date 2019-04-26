Oxlade-Chamberlain back after year out as Liverpool thrash Huddersfield

England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his long-awaited Liverpool return from a knee injury against Huddersfield.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had been sidelined for a little more than a year with a serious knee injury but was introduced after 72 minutes to a rapturous reception at Anfield on Friday night.

Here Press Association Sport assesses his brief contribution on a blustery night at Anfield.

Role

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Oxlade-Chamberlain, out for exactly one year and two days, was named in Liverpool’s matchday squad for the first time since sustaining serious knee ligament damage. With the Reds already 4-0 ahead against the relegated Terriers, there was little expectation on the 25-year-old’s shoulders. He came on for striker Daniel Sturridge but settled in alongside Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Effectiveness

Given a hero’s welcome when he stepped on to the field, Oxlade-Chamberlain almost guaranteed himself a fairytale comeback, collecting the ball from Mohamed Salah and turning deftly on to his left foot. However, Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl had come bearing down and saved Oxlade-Chamberlain’s shot with his feet, much to the displeasure of those in attendance.

Overall

(Peter Byrne/PA)

That proved to be Oxlade-Chamberlain’s only significant contribution in his 18-minute cameo although he showed plenty of endeavour, linking up well with Salah in particular, and initially hared around the field.