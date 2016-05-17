Ozil: Germany don't fear France

Mesut Ozil is adamant Germany are still one of the favourites to win Euro 2016 and stressed they do not fear hosts France.

The world champions have endured their fair share of difficulties since their successful 2014 World Cup, with a number of players retiring from international football, an unconvincing qualification campaign and plenty of injury problems.

Nevertheless, Ozil – who was included in Germany's provisional 27-man squad on Tuesday – remains optimistic his side can go far at the Euros.

"I think we are favourites, or at least one of the favourites. That's why we go there of course to win the cup," Ozil told Sport360.

"We know France at home are a very strong team with good players. We know it won't be easy to play against them but we also played against Brazil in Brazil.

"The home teams always have the fans behind them and have extra power and potential with themselves but as Germany as a national team we're prepared to play against anyone in the world.

"We just focus on playing our football.

"After the World Cup we lost some important players but we are still strong and have young players to compensate for that who can help us be successful in France."

Germany open their Euros campaign against Ukraine on June 12, with Northern Ireland and Poland completing Group C.