Ozil has blossomed in new Arsenal role - Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil has blossomed in his new Arsenal role after starring in their impressive victory away to Stoke City.

Ozil scored with an impressive chip during the Gunners' 4-1 win on Saturday as his team continued their strong run of results since switching to a 3-4-3 system.

The formation sees the Germany international and Alexis Sanchez line up behind a lone striker, Olivier Giroud against Stoke, and the trio combined to score all four of Arsenal's goals at the bet365 Stadium.

Since Wenger's change to the new system, Arsenal have won six of their seven matches, with Ozil's adaption to his own role impressing the manager.

"That is what you want from him," Wenger said to Arsenal Player after the Stoke win.

"I think that he has blossomed in this position now and overall he enjoys it.

"I must say, individually when the confidence is high in the team, you see that all the players play well."

Having beaten Stoke, Arsenal will conclude their Premier League season with matches at home to Sunderland and Everton as they seek a top-four finish, before facing rivals Chelsea in a huge FA Cup final.

Wenger continued: "I think this result is a continuity of what we have done during the week.

"We played well against Man United, we played well at Southampton and again here. So overall, I think we had an exceptional performance, we have a great team spirit and I am very proud of what we did.

"We have not a lot of recovery because the games come very thick and fast and we just have to maintain the focus and prepare well for the next one."

Relegated Sunderland visit the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.