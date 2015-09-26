Ozil: I'm not worth €50 million

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil claims no footballer is worth the €50 million which the Gunners paid to sign him from Real Madrid.

The Germany international became Arsenal's record signing when he joined from the Liga giants in 2013.

Ozil's place as the Premier League's most expensive import has since been eclipsed by both Manchester clubs, with United spending £59.7m (€75m) on Angel Di Maria before City splashed out a reported £54.5m (€73m) on Kevin De Bruyne.

And Ozil admits there is no top player who is worth such an astronomical fee, telling German publication Express: "No man is worth €50 million, that's why we have to be careful in the game not to lose our grip on reality."

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League in October and Ozil accepts Pep Guardiola's side are a leading contender for the trophy.

"It's clear they are one of the strongest teams in the world and can beat just about any opponent," he said.

"I think some other teams will have a say, but why can't they win it? Bayern are within a narrow circle of favourites."