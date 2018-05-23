Ozil one of Arsenal's biggest talents - Emery

Mesut Ozil can be a vital player for Arsenal under Unai Emery, who is a huge admirer of the Germany international's talents.

Ozil has regularly wowed the Emirates Stadium faithful with his creative skills since joining from Real Madrid in 2013, but the club's poor performances over recent years have also brought a slew of criticism for the 29-year-old.

Emery addressed the media for the first time since his appointment as Arsenal head coach on Wednesday and suggested Ozil can expect to be central to his plans.

"He's one of the biggest talents here at Arsenal and I want talented players here," said the ex-Sevilla boss, who is fresh from landing a domestic treble with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I want to spend time with him and with all the players. I want to speak to him on a level. I want to speak to him about how excited I am to be here.

"I want all the players to feel that. This is an exciting project and we all have to give 100 per cent."

Jack Wilshere's future is less clear, with the midfielder out of contract at the end of next month.

Emery declined to discuss Wilshere's situation specifically but reiterated his belief the squad left to him by Arsene Wenger might not be in need of major surgery despite finishing sixth in the Premier League this term.

"I want to speak about the team collectively, I don't want to speak individually about the players," he explained.

"This team is a big team with big players, great players and I think we need to change little things."