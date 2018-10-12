Ozil returns to full Arsenal training, Cech doubtful for Leicester clash

Mesut Ozil has returned to full training with Arsenal after suffering with back spasms, but Petr Cech remains a doubt for their next clash with Leicester City.

Ozil was absent from the Gunners' fine 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Sunday because of the issue, as Unai Emery's men clinched a ninth successive win.

But, following his post-World Cup international retirement, Ozil has not had to travel anywhere with the Germany national team this week, allowing him to concentrate on getting fit.

And he was back in training on Friday, participating fully with the rest of the first-team squad.

However, Cech – who sustained a hamstring injury against Watford at the end of September – is still a doubt for the visit of Leicester a week on Monday, having initially been ruled out for up to a month.