Paco Jemez returns to La Liga strugglers Las Palmas

Relegation-threatened Las Palmas have appointed former boss Paco Jemez as coach for the remainder of the La Liga season.

The former Spain international replaces Pako Ayestaran, who was sacked in November after managing only two wins from the opening 13 matches.

Jemez previously led Las Palmas between April 2010 and February 2011 and most recently managed Mexican outfit Cruz Azul.

He rejected the club's initial offer to return last month in order to spend time with his family but, after the Royal Spanish Football Federation blocked a move for Jorge Almiron, the ex-Zaragoza defender was convinced to return.

"More than a sports project, I take it as a personal challenge," Jemez told UD Radio of his motivation to return.

"Beyond the situation of the team and that it seems crazy [to avoid relegation], I think it is the right decision."

Jemez's first match in charge will be a Copa del Rey first-leg clash with Valencia in the new year.

Las Palmas are currently four points from safety in La Liga.