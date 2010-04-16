Paddy Power pays out on Chelsea

The bookmaker has blown the whistle on the title race for another year allowing punters who have backed the Blues to collect their winnings.

Although Carlo Ancelotti's side still have to face London rivals Spurs on Saturday and Liverpool at Anfield, Paddy Power have stuck their head on the chopping block and are paying out in excess of £500,000 on Chelsea as winners.

Paddy Power himself said: “Our punters may as well collect early on Chelsea as we’ll be paying them in a few weeks anyway. They do have to go to Spurs and then to Anfield so it’s a proper gamble but we think the title race is over.

“Chelsea have left the door open for both Manchester United and Arsenal a few times this season, but for some reason they refused to walk through it – congrats Chelsea, you win the league!”

Chelsea started the season as 2/1 joint favourites with Manchester United, but the Stamford Bridge side were as big as 11/4 in late March as a Rooney-inspired United looked to be on the march to a fourth successive title.

Paddy Power has long had a reputation for calling the title first for their punters each season. In the 2005/06 season the bookie correctly crowned Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea the champs as early as September after the London club raced into an unassailable lead.

But they haven’t always got it right.

In 2003 Paddy Power paid out early on Arsenal (with a 12-point lead) as Premier League winners at the start of March.

The Gunners surrendered their title with a 3-2 home defeat against Leeds United in the penultimate game of the season, effectively handing the title to Manchester United and costing the bookie a very expensive double payout on the Premier League that season!

LATEST TITLE ODDS

1/7 Chelsea

6/1 Man United

25/1 Arsenal

