Palace await update on Guedioura injury

Guedioura was taken from the field on a stretcher following a collision with West Brom goalkeeper Boaz Myhill.

Caretaker boss Keith Millen confirmed the 27-year-old midfielder is set to undergo a scan to uncover the extent of his injury.

"(It) looks like some sort of rib damage," Millen said.

"Hopefully not broken ribs but we will have to wait and see after a scan."

Guedioura has featured in four matches for Palace since his move from Nottingham Forest in September.

The London club are rooted to the foot of the Premier League table having lost nine of their 10 games this season.