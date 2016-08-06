Palace beat Valencia as Premier League sides complete pre-season

Crystal Palace posted an impressive win against Valencia on a day of mixed results for Premier League teams in pre-season action.

Alan Pardew's side ended their pre-season schedule in fine fashion, with Connor Wickham's brace helping Palace to a 3-1 win over the Spanish outfit at Selhurst Park.

The former Sunderland forward scored twice in the first half, including the rebound from his own spot-kick, and, just a minute after he was withdrawn, Mile Jedinak dispatched a second penalty, though Eugeni's deflected strike later narrowed the hosts' advantage.

Another Anglo-Spanish clash was also decided from the spot as Everton were beaten 1-0 at home by Espanyol.

Debutant Idrissa Gana Gueye was punished for an early foul in the area, allowing Leo Baptistao to score, and Ross Barkley then missed from 12 yards at the end of the first half. The game saw Romelu Lukaku withdrawn through injury, but Ronald Koeman later claimed it was "not serious".

Middlesbrough faced La Liga opponents, too, drawing 0-0 with Real Sociedad, while West Brom were defeated by Brandon's sole effort for Mallorca.

Elsewhere, there were 1-0 wins for both Swansea City, as Jay Fulton scored against Rennes and Fernando Llorente debuted, and Bournemouth, who had Marc Pugh to thank for dispatching of Angers.

Watford, meanwhile, enjoyed an entertaining affair with Lorient, racing into a 2-0 lead through Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo, before being pegged back by Zargo Toure and Romain Philippoteaux.

Manager-less Hull City ended a dismal off-season in defeat, going down 2-1 to Torino in Austria. Andrea Belotti's opener was cancelled out by Abel Hernandez, but Cesare Bovo struck a late winner for the Serie A side.

And Stoke City were also beaten, with Hamburg claiming a one-goal victory thanks to Michael Gregoritsch.