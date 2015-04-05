Palace boss Pardew issues warning to City

Palace welcome a City outfit to Selhurst Park who are desperate to reclaim second spot in the standings after rivals Arsenal and Manchester United both won on Saturday.

Pardew's men are 12th in the table, having claimed victories in three of their past four league fixtures.

Palace have tested the league's big hitters this season without reward, having narrowly lost to Southampton (1-0), Arsenal (2-1), United (1-0) and Chelsea (2-1), though they did beat Liverpool 3-1 prior to Pardew's arrival in November.

And Pardew feels the London club can finally trump a team in the top four, starting against City.

"One of the important games this season was against Arsenal when we tried to compete with them toe to toe and gave a very good account of ourselves against a top team," Pardew said.

"We have done very well against the teams that are in and around us and played well in those games.

"Against the top teams - Southampton, Liverpool, Arsenal - we have been really close without toppling any of them.

"So that is the next step for me and we have a great opportunity because we also have Man United as well as City at home and Chelsea and Liverpool away.

"One of those games I would like to think we can win."

Pardew added: "We will go on Monday night expecting to take the game to Man City.

"I don't expect to beat them but I do expect us to push Man City and if we get ourselves in front this team could see it out.

"If we get to 15 minutes to go and are still leading, this team is one of the few that could see Man City off."