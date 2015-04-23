Palace boss Pardew rubbishes Krul links

Krul was a first-team regular for Pardew during his time as Newcastle boss and there is speculation that the Palace boss is keen for a reunion with the Dutchman at Selhurst Park.

However, Pardew insists that he is happy with his options between the sticks, with first-choice Julian Speroni backed up by Wayne Hennessey.

"I'm surprised at that [links to Krul] because there's been no contact between me and Newcastle and certainly not with me and the player or the agents that represent him," Pardew said.

"I don't know where it's come from and quite frankly it's unwelcome. I have a great situation with the goalkeepers here.

"Tim's a great goalkeeper, but he's a Newcastle goalie and I'm pretty confident that's where he'll stay.

"I don't understand that one. As far as we're concerned we're looking at a number of players for next season, but a goalie isn't one of them."

With Palace in contention for a top-10 finish in the Premier League, Pardew is keen to improve his squad for next season and says that his search will spread far and wide.

"I think the agenda for the chairman here is quite straightforward," he added. "He's done a great job.

"The club have grown in the last three or four years and we're confident we can move forward quickly.

"Whether that's buying a player from Rotherham United for a hundred grand or a player from Inter Milan for £8million, we have to buy the right ones."