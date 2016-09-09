Palace boss Pardew rues Remy's two-month lay-off

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has professed his disappointment at seeing loan signing Loic Remy ruled out for up to two months.

The French forward, who previously played under Pardew at Newcastle United, was signed from Chelsea on a temporary deal in the final days of the transfer window.

However, after suffering an injury in training, Remy returned to his parent club for treatment, and the Palace boss admitted his absence is a blow ahead of his side's clash with Middlesbrough.

"Remy's got a tear in his thigh," Pardew told a news conference. "It's an area where recovery is difficult, so we have to be very, very careful.

"We're so disappointed, because he's looked great. We have enough cover for now, but look forward to his return in seven to eight weeks."

Remy's compatriot Mathieu Flamini has also been brought in by Palace following his release from Arsenal, and he is in contention for the trip to the Riverside.

"Whenever I watched Arsenal when Mathieu was in the side, he always gave them that winning mentality, that will to get over the line," Pardew added.

"That mentality is what I want to add here. So he can be the figurehead of that move.

"He'll be pushing the likes of Joe Ledley and Yohan Cabaye - and I think he will push them very, very hard."