Palace boss Pulis still wary of relegation

Saturday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa made it three successes in a row for Pulis' men, who are now seven points clear of the drop zone with five games remaining.

Palace can move to 40 points by winning at UEFA Champions League chasers Everton on Wednesday, however, the former Stoke City boss believes his side's job is far from finished.

Pulis also said he is not yet focusing on recruitment plans for the 2014-15 season, but that he would be happy to bide his time once the season ends.

"I am very superstitious in lots of respects and until we are over the line I will keep worrying," Pulis said.

"You can't get carried away because things can turn around so quickly. It is about maintaining the players' focus.

"The most important thing is knowing you are mathematically safe. Until then, I will be very wary.

"I have not spoken to (Palace chairman) Steve (Parish) about (potential transfer targets) yet. From my experience at Stoke, players who are available will take their time and see what is on the market.

"Those players work their way down before they decide what they will do and we will be fishing at the back of the line. It is about having the right bait at the right time to catch them."