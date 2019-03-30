Palace confirm Muir resignation amid racism claim

Crystal Palace coach David Muir has resigned amid allegations of him making a racial slur.

Muir was the head of coaching at Palace’s renowned academy, which oversees the development of players from junior to under-23 level, but handed in his resignation earlier this month following a club investigation.

It was reported he made a racist comment while on a Football Association coaching course in February, leading to Palace opening an internal investigation.

“David Muir has resigned from his position as head of coaching at Crystal Palace Football Club,” a club spokesman confirmed to Press Association Sport.

Muir had spent over a decade at Palace, and had been in his most recent position since 2013. He had previously served as operations manager, assistant academy manager and education and welfare officer.

The club’s reputable academy produced players such as Wilfried Zaha, Victor Moses, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nathaniel Clyne and Jonny Williams.