Palace confirm Souare hospitalised following car crash

Crystal Palace full-back Pape Souare has been hospitalised following a car crash on Sunday, the Premier League club have announced.

Reports suggest the Senegal international's Mercedes 4x4 was involved in a two-car accident on the M4 motorway shortly after midday, with the ambulance service attending the scene before airlifting him to a hospital in London.

A Palace statement read: "Crystal Palace Football Club regret to confirm that Pape Souare was yesterday (Sunday) involved in a car accident and taken to hospital in London.

"The player has sustained injuries to his thigh and jaw bone and will remain in hospital whilst he receives treatment. The club are liaising closely with the hospital on his progress and we obviously wish him a speedy recovery.

"Our thoughts are with Pape and his family at this time."

The 26-year-old joined Palace from Lille in January 2015 and has established himself as a regular in Alan Pardew's first-team squad.