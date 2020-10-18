Palace forward Jordan Ayew ‘feeling fine’ after missing Brighton draw with Covid

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew says he is “feeling fine” and not suffering any symptoms after missing the 1-1 derby draw with Brighton due to a positive coronavirus test.

Palace were denied all three points at Selhurst Park after Albion substitute Alexis Mac Allister scored a 90th-minute equaliser to cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s first-half penalty.

Ghana forward Ayew, who scored the winner when the rivals met in February, was notable by his absence.

Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance.— Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) October 18, 2020

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson revealed after the game that Covid-19 was the reason for the omission, with the player later sharing news of his self-isolation on social media.

“Sadly I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have begun quarantine in line with the health guidance,” tweeted Ayew.

“Thankfully, I am feeling fine and do not have any symptoms.

“I will be cheering on the boys from home and look forward to being back on the pitch soon. Stay safe.”

Ayew had been away with his country during the international break. Manager Hodgson expressed frustration at the situation.

“Unfortunately he tested positive in our last test on Friday for Covid. He’s been away with Ghana, which we weren’t exactly delighted to have to accept he had to do,” said Hodgson.

“Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe, when they’ve gone back to their clubs they’ve tested positive. And now we have the guidelines before we see him again.”