Palacios urges Honduras to take calculated risks

Luis Suarez's men have yet to pick up a point after losing their opening two Group E matches to France and Ecuador respectively.

However, Honduras still have a slim chance of making the last 16, should they beat Switzerland and Ecuador lose to France.

Honduras also need a significant goal difference swing in their favour, and Palacios is aware he and his team-mates will have to be on the front foot against Ottmar Hitzfeld's side on Wednesday.

"There is a need to take the risk because we (have to) go out to win," he said at a press conference.

"We have to go out and play on the offensive and, of course, take care of ourselves.

"We are clear that we can win with a good goal difference, but you have to think that we have a tough opponent like Switzerland.

"They want to win, we do not want to lose either, so it will be a very complicated game."