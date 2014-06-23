Palacios urges Honduras to take calculated risks
Wilson Palacios has urged Honduras to take calculated risks as they bid to secure an unlikely spot in the FIFA World Cup knockout stages.
Luis Suarez's men have yet to pick up a point after losing their opening two Group E matches to France and Ecuador respectively.
However, Honduras still have a slim chance of making the last 16, should they beat Switzerland and Ecuador lose to France.
Honduras also need a significant goal difference swing in their favour, and Palacios is aware he and his team-mates will have to be on the front foot against Ottmar Hitzfeld's side on Wednesday.
"There is a need to take the risk because we (have to) go out to win," he said at a press conference.
"We have to go out and play on the offensive and, of course, take care of ourselves.
"We are clear that we can win with a good goal difference, but you have to think that we have a tough opponent like Switzerland.
"They want to win, we do not want to lose either, so it will be a very complicated game."
