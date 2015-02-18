Palermo dismiss Vazquez transfer speculation

The Argentine playmaker has played in all but one of Palermo's 23 Serie A games this season - scoring seven times - leading to reports linking him with a move away from the club.

However, amid links with Juve and Napoli, Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini stated the 25-year-old would not be leaving, adding that only offers over €25 million would be accepted.

"There has not been, nor will there be, any contact between Juventus and Palermo, or between our club and Napoli, for Franco Vazquez," read a statement from the president on Palermo's official website.

"The Argentinian will be a reference point for our football next season. We find the method for this false news deeply flawed.

"In any case, to discourage approaches, the price of the player is set at over €25m."