Palermo v Inter: Zamparini backs Mancini to deliver Scudetto

Roberto Mancini has been backed as the coach to bring the Serie A title back to Inter as his side prepare to take on Palermo on Saturday.

Inter are a point behind leaders Fiorentina after eight matches, with their one defeat coming to Paulo Sousa's side at the end of last month.

Mancini's men have been criticised at times this season for what some have perceived to be an uninspiring style of play, with Inter having won four league games 1-0 so far this term before holding champions Juventus to a 0-0 draw last weekend.

However, Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini believes the man who delivered three league titles in his first spell in charge at San Siro is well placed to add a fourth this term.

"The Nerazzurri have a coach for the title," he told Radio Sportiva.

"When you always win a game 1-0, all the credit should go to the coach. But on Saturday, we'll play to win the game: we have a good coach and plenty of talent."

Inter full-back Davide Santon expects a difficult game at a ground where his side have failed to win since 2010.

"Playing at the [Stadio Renzo] Barbera is always difficult. They'll be going for another win," Santon said.

"We want the victory and we'll give everything for it."

Inter beat city rivals AC Milan 1-0 in the Berlusconi Trophy match on Wednesday thanks to Geoffrey Kondogbia's goal, with Mancini fielding a much-changed side in order to keep his squad fresh.

Adem Ljajic (thigh) and Nemanja Vidic (hernia) remain their only major injury concerns for the weekend.

For Palermo, Uros Djurdjevic (ankle) is out, while Michel Morganella and Francesco Bolzoni – who have been sidelined with respective knee ligament and Achilles injuries – are still working on their recovery and are unlikely to feature.

Inter may have a poor recent record away to Palermo, but Giuseppe Iachini's side have been struggling. Last week's win away to Bologna ended a run of four consecutive defeats in the league and they have lost four of their last six home matches.

Josip Ilicic scored the only goal of the game in Palermo's last victory over Inter, back in April 2013.