Panathinaikos hit with three-point penalty after violence

Panathinaikos have been deducted three points, fined €190,000 and ordered to play four games behind closed doors following the violence that forced the abandonment of their Super League clash with Olympiacos last month.

The match on November 21 was called off before a ball was kicked after home fans rioted inside and outside the stadium and threw flares at opposing players as they warmed up. Fourteen arrests were made and three police officers injured, one seriously.

Olympiacos have been handed a 3-0 win which means their 100 per cent record remains intact. The league leaders have now claimed maximum points from each of their opening 12 games.

Pana are fifth, 17 points adrift.