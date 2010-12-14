PAOK fans injured after attack in Zagreb

"According to our first reports, around a dozen Greek supporters were injured in the attack on their bus. Four of them were taken for treatment in Zagreb hospitals," a Zagreb police spokeswoman said.

She also said that several dozen attackers first threw stones on the bus, breaking the windows, and then threw several torches inside.

"Fortunately, they were extinguished quickly," she said.

The bus was carrying VIP guests from Greece for the game between Dinamo Zagreb and PAOK on Wednesday in their last Europa League group stage match.

Dinamo Zagreb supporters have a history of causing crowd troubles, especially at away games in Europe. The club has been heavily fined by UEFA several times in recent years.