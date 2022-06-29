Papa John's Trophy 2022/23: Groups, dates, how to watch and more

The 2022/23 Papa John’s Trophy now seems closer than ever following the draw to confirm the groups and important dates for next season's competition.

This competition sees all League One and League Two sides compete with academy sides from the Premier League for a spot at the Wembley final. No teams from the Championship are included, however. This is primarily a chance for lower league sides and youngsters to win a trophy next season.

Papa John’s Trophy 2022/23 Groups

Sides from League One and League Two have were sorted into the following groups during the June draw:

Group A

Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United

Morecambe

Everton U21

Group B

Bolton Wanderers

Crewe Alexandra

Tranmere Rovers

Leeds United

Group C

Port Vale

Shrewsbury Town

Stockport County

Wolves U21

Group D

Accrington Stanley

Rochdale

Salford City

Liverpool U21

Group E

Barnsley

Doncaster Rovers

Lincoln City

Newcastle United U21

Group F

Derby County

Grimsby Town

Mansfield Town

Manchester City U21

Group G

Barrow

Carlisle United

Fleetwood Town

Manchester United U21

Group H

Bradford City

Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday

Leicester City U21

Group A

Charlton Athletic

Colchester United

Gillingham

Brighton U21

Group B

AFC Wimbledon

Crawley Town

Portsmouth

Aston Villa U21

Group C

Cheltenham Town

Milton Keynes Dons

Walsall

West Ham United U21

Group D



Peterborough United

Stevenage

Wycombe Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur U21

Group E

Bristol Rovers

Plymouth Argyle

Swindon Town

Crystal Palace U21

Group F

Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers

Newport County

Southampton U21

Group G

Oxford United

Leyton Orient

Sutton United

Chelsea U21

Group H

Cambridge United

Ipswich Town

Northampton Town

Arsenal U21

Group games: August 31, September 21, October 19

August 31, September 21, October 19 Second Round: November 30

November 30 Third Round: December 14

December 14 Quarter Final: January 11

January 11 Semi-Final: February 1

February 1 Final: March 19

How to watch the Papa John’s Trophy

Some games from the Papa John’s Trophy, including the final and possibly some earlier knockout rounds, will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.