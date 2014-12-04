Paraguay appoint former River Plate boss Diaz

Paraguay appointed former River Plate boss Ramon Diaz as their new coach on Thursday.

Diaz - who stood down from his role at River after guiding the Argentine Primera Division giants to the title in May - has signed a four-year deal with the South American nation.

The 54-year-old Argentinian takes over from caretaker Victor Genes, who was put in charge temporarily following Gerardo Pelusso's sacking in June 2013.

"I must first thank all the people of Paraguay, leaders, able to manage and represent such an important country," Diaz said on Thursday.

"The coaching staff is the same that accompanied me in River Plate, with which I am working forever. For me and my coaching staff is a major challenge where the first thing we look for is the prestige.

"Football is very dynamic and we are very pleased to have completed this negotiation to work for the future.

"It is the America's Cup, you have to qualify for the World Cup and there are high expectations for this opportunity."

Diaz added: "It is one of the biggest challenges of my career, because when you get to this level and it has the responsibility to manage something of a country is the most important thing that touched me in the last period, despite having gained much in Argentina.

"This is a big challenge for me and my staff. We believe we are trained to do and why thanked the President of the APF, all their leaders. We will give our best so that everything goes well."



Diaz's first match in charge is scheduled for June 13, when Paraguay face Argentina in the opening game of their Copa America campaign.