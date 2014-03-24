Paraguay Division Profesional Wrap: Libertad stretch lead

Pedro Sarabia's league-leading Libertad claimed a hard-fought come-from-behind 2-1 win at lowly 12 de Octubre on Saturday.



With Nacional Asuncion's clash against 3 de Febrero postponed due to their involvement in the Copa Libertadores, it saw unbeaten Libertad move four points clear at the top.



But they did it the hard way against a side still winless and sitting bottom with just one point.



Joel Lesme gave the hosts a surprise 38th-minute lead at the Estadio Juan Canuto Pettengill in Itaugua.



But Rodrigo Lopez continued his hot form for Libertad by levelling on 49 minutes with his seventh goal in five matches this year.



Lopez has scored in every match he has played in 2014 and when he missed – against Sportivo Luqueno in February – Libertad failed to claim three points for the only time this league season.



Claudio Vargas struck on the hour-mark to put Libertad ahead and they held on despite having substitute Brian Montenegro sent off in stoppage time.



Sol de America and Guarani took advantage of Nacional Asuncion's absence by closing in on second place.



Ignacio Mino's brace led Sol de America to a 4-2 win at home to General Diaz, who had drawn level twice in the first half to go into the break at 2-2.



But Mino netted the second of his goals on 54 minutes and Cristian Ovelar sealed the points soon after as Sol de America moved to within two points of Nacional Asuncion.



Late goals from Ivan Gonzalez and Fernando Fernandez saw Guarani move to 10 points alongside Sol de America with a 2-0 victory at winless Deportivo Capiata.



Braces from Matias Lequi and Rodrigo Teixeira helped Sportivo Luqueno to a 4-1 win at Rubio Nu, while Cerro Porteno and Olimpia drew 2-2.