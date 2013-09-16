Paraguay Wrap: Sol de America-Olimpia draw 4-4

Eight of those came in Sol de America's 4-4 home draw with Olimpia - a result the hosts salvaged on 88 minutes when Cristian Ovelar equalised against their 10-man opponents in Asuncion.

Sol de America led on 18 minutes, but Olimpia took a stronghold with three goals in the space of 15 minutes to hold a comfortable lead.

The Estadio Defensores del Chaco hosts found parity when Ovelar scored from the spot followed by an Alberto Espinola goal - with a red card to Olimpia's Juan Ferreyra in between.

However, Alejandro Silva had seemingly won it for Ever Almeida's men on 79 minutes, when he found the back of the net, only for Ovelar to have the last say with two minutes remaining in normal time.

The brave result for Olimpia saw them snap a three-match losing run, while Sol - fourth on 11 points - fell further out of touch with league leaders Cerro Porteno (20 points).

The top side cruised to a 4-0 win over Deportivo Carapegua, with two goals in each half enough for Francisco Arce's men.

General Diaz stayed four points behind Cerro Porteno in second, with a 4-0 win of their own over Cerro Porteno PF.

Deportivo Capiata fell to a 3-1 loss away to Nacional Asuncion, who - sitting in fifth on 10 points - have a game in hand on the sides above them.

Asuncion are just one win away from overtaking third-placed Deportivo (13 points).

An early penalty converted by Guarani's Julio Caceres saw them to a 1-0 win over Libertad, while Sportivo Luqueno triumphed 1-0 on the road at Rubio Nu.