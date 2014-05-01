Pardew calls for positivity from Toon fans

The club have been in freefall in recent weeks, losing six matches in a row as their Premier League season peters out to an unsatisfactory conclusion.

The fans have voiced their displeasure at the team's poor form, which continued with a 3-0 loss to Arsenal on Monday.

But Pardew, for whom the defeat at the Emirates Stadium was a first match back on the touchline after a seven-game suspension, wants the Newcastle faithful to channel their anger into getting behind the team when they host Cardiff City on Saturday.

"I know the fans are unhappy and disappointed, particularly with myself," he said.

"But we need the stadium in the best possible shape we can have it. The players need a lift.

"If we can show the same kind of character (as shown in the second half at Arsenal), we've got enough quality to win the game.

"The one thing I do know is that we're going to give it a good go, for sure."