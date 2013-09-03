Pardew confident despite lack of deals

Club owner Mike Ashley recruited Joe Kinnear as director of football in a controversial move back in June, with the former manager adamant he would improve the squad following their 16th-place finish in 2012-13.

However, striker Loic Remy has been Newcastle's only senior recruit, the France international striker joining on a season long loan from Championship side QPR in August.

Newcastle's sole permanent transfer saw them bring in 17-year-old midfielder Olivier Kemen from Metz, while prospective deals for Lyon striker Bafetimbi Gomis and England international Darren Bent - who joined Fulham on loan in August - failed to materialise.

Pardew insists that Newcastle did endeavour to add to their ranks, but found themselves priced out of the market by selling clubs.

Still, the former West Ham boss, who guided his side to fifth place in 2011-12, is confident of a successful season with the players at his disposal.

"We are delighted to have brought Loic Remy to the club in this window and we believe he will form an exciting and effective partnership with Papiss Cisse," Pardew said in a statement.

"Joe (Kinnear) has worked hard on numerous targets, particularly an additional offensive player.

"However some of the options that were available within our financial means were not as good as the players we already had and there is no point bringing in new players unless they can improve us and take us forward."

Newcastle recruited heavily in the January transfer market last season, signing five players from France including internationals Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Mathieu Debuchy and Moussa Sissoko.

Pardew reiterated his faith in those players, and thinks fans can afford to be hopeful of success.



"We did the majority of our business in the January window, signing five excellent first team players," he added.



"With the strong squad we have we should all approach the season in a positive, optimistic frame of mind."

Newcastle have taken four points from their first three Premier League games, with their first win coming last against Fulham on Saturday thanks to a late strike from Hatem Ben Arfa.