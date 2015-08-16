Pardew confident Palace's flair players will fire

Alan Pardew expects Crystal Palace's attacking talent to click back into gear quickly after an off day against Arsenal on Sunday.

Wilfried Zaha, Yannick Bolasie and Jason Puncheon struggled to make an impact at Selhurst Park in the 2-1 Premier League defeat, while Jordon Mutch and Patrick Bamford failed to improve things from the bench.

It was in stark contrast to Palace's opening day win at Norwich City when Zaha and midfielder Yohan Cabaye both scored in a 3-1 success, but Pardew remains confident they will fire again.

"My real exuberant players are not quite there yet," he said. "When we get up to speed we're going to be better than we were [against Arsenal].

"But there were some good signs.

"Now it is about getting the balance of the team right and choosing the best XI."