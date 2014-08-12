Pardew: De Jong can be among my best

The Netherlands international completed his switch to St James' Park from Ajax at the beginning of July, penning a six-year deal at the club.

De Jong made a name for himself in Amsterdam, winning four consecutive Eredivisie titles between 2010 and 2014 and captaining the club to the last two of those triumphs.

Pardew is convinced the 25-year-old can continue to progress in the Premier League, and likened him to former England striker Teddy Sheringham, who he managed at West Ham.

"I think he is a terrific player," Pardew told Sky Sports News.

"I have been lucky enough in my career to manage some great players and I think he could be one of the best.

"I worked with Teddy Sheringham and he reminds me a lot of Teddy in the way he conducts the game, the way he conducts himself, and that will be shown on a matchday."

Newcastle begin the new Premier League campaign at home to champions Manchester City on Sunday.

De Jong is doubtful for that fixture with a calf injury and midfielder Cheick Tiote has a hamstring complaint, but Pardew is hopeful the pair can both recover in time.

"It will be disappointing if they are not [available], but they are running well today," he added.

"So they could be available and make it an easy job for me to pick my strongest team. But we'll have to see."