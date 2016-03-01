Pardew delighted with Wickham form

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew says he has always been confident Connor Wickham would score goals, but was disappointed to only take a point in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

After scoring just once in his first 14 Palace outings in all competitions, Wickham has found some form with four in his past two Premier League matches.

That included a brace at the Stadium of Light against the team he left in the close-season and it appeared as though that contribution would be enough to end a 10-match winless run for Pardew's men.

However, Fabio Borini struck in the last minute to deny Palace the three points and leave their manager frustrated.

"I always felt Connor would score goals having seen him in training and stuff," he told BBC Radio London.

"He's had a funny year because he got injured when he started to play well and we were on a really good run.

"Then he got a suspension so he's had a fragmented season. Now he's got a bit of confidence and it was two great goals. The first goal especially is a fantastic goal."

On only taking a point, Pardew added: "It's a game that we deserved to win if I'm honest, it's a game we looked like we had won.

"Then there's a substitute who's fresh and who hits it in the only area where it could go in really and we have to take the draw.

"Having said that it's very important we didn't lose this game and at half-time, having not played very well, we really needed that second half and we were terrific."

Palace's winless league run now stretches to 11 matches, but Pardew pointed to FA Cup wins over Tottenham, Southampton and Stoke City to show all is not doom and gloom at Selhurst Park.

"I know everyone is going on about our run, but you have to remember we've won at Tottenham and Southampton away and beaten Stoke in the cup," he said. "You can't beat these teams unless you're a good team."