Pardew demands more from Zaha

Crystal Palace coach Alan Pardew revealed his frustration at Wilfried Zaha's inability to display his talent on a consistent basis.

Pardew withdrew Zaha at half-time in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham after an ineffectual display.

The twice-capped England international returned to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis last February after a transfer to Manchester United failed to work out.

And with the 22-year-old failing to complete the 90 minutes for the fifth time in six Premier League starts this season at White Hart Lane, Pardew has called on him to knuckle down.

"I didn't think Wilfried played well so I took him off," Pardew said in his post-match press conference.

"The issue with Wilfried is that he's a fabulous footballer, and I'm trying to get him to understand that every game is very important.

"It's about concentration and having that same desire to defend, to attack, for movement and everything that a top player produces, and unfortunately today [Sunday] I don't think he did that.

"He had 45 minutes to show me that he was up to speed in those areas and he wasn't, so therefore he needs to take that as a lesson.

"He's not the first player who didn't do their job."