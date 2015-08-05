Pardew dismisses Coloccini link

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has moved to rule out a bid for Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini.

The Argentine centre-back served as skipper during Pardew's four years in charge at St James' Park and was thought to be on Palace's radar ahead of the new Premier League season.

But Pardew has now denied any interest in bringing Coloccini to south London.

"Contrary to the rumours and reports circulating in the media, we want to confirm we have no interest in Fabricio Coloccini and although he remains my ex-captain and a great player, he will not be coming to Crystal Palace," he said.

Coloccini has yet to feature under new coach Steve McClaren in pre-season and was once again a notable absentee as Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

The club have claimed that an Achilles injury has kept him out, with McClaren insisting the player wants to end his career with Newcastle.