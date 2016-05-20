Pardew: Ferguson still sees Zaha as United calibre

Alan Pardew said Wilfried Zaha would still be considered a Manchester United player under former manager Alex Ferguson and has predicted the pacey winger to haunt his former club at Wembley in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Zaha was signed by Ferguson before his shock retirement in 2013 when he left United as Premier League champions, so the Englishman never had the chance to impress the Scottish great.

Instead, he started his first season at United under David Moyes but was promptly loaned back to Palace, before the move was made permanent upon Louis van Gaal's arrival in 2014.

"I know that Sir Alex Ferguson still feels he should be a United player," Pardew said.

"Wilf can run fast all day, he can beat players for fun, and he has a great physique. There's a lot going on there. Probably still unfinished talent in my opinion.

"Sometimes he still wanders around in training a little bit and I have to kick him up the bum or throw something at him. But you have to understand this guy is 23 and some players take longer to progress.

"But there is no problem with Wilf now. I think his personality traits have improved around the group.

"And that comes from us leaning on him, both myself and some of the senior players."