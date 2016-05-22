Pardew: Forgive me for my dance

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew said he was just enjoying the moment after causing a stir with his dancing to celebrate Jason Puncheon's opener in the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

United emerged triumphant 2-1 after extra time on Saturday but Pardew provided a moment that will live long in the memory of fans far and wide.

In a scene more suited to a nightclub, Pardew showed off his dance moves with a little jig on the sidelines as Puncheon gave Palace a 78th-minute lead in London.

"I enjoyed that moment! In a Cup final and as a manager it's difficult to enjoy moments," Pardew told reporters afterwards.

"If you forgive me for my dance, it's just because I enjoyed it."

United, though, had the last laugh as Juan Mata equalised three minutes later before substitute Jesse Lingard sealed the victory with a 110th-minute thunderbolt.